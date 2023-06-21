Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 29,972 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.98. 2,398,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,702. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

