Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,506 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after buying an additional 862,174 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

