H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

