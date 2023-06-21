Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.23

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$51.23 and last traded at C$50.43, with a volume of 48704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The company has a market cap of C$455.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

