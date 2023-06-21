HC Wainwright Weighs in on Vista Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vista Gold in a research note issued on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vista Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

