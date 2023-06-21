Head-To-Head Analysis: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and Global System Dynamics (NASDAQ:GSD)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) and Global System Dynamics (NASDAQ:GSD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Global System Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -17.63% -12.14% -7.54% Global System Dynamics N/A N/A -0.73%

Volatility and Risk

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global System Dynamics has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 3 5 0 2.44 Global System Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Guidewire Software and Global System Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Guidewire Software presently has a consensus target price of $85.09, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Global System Dynamics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guidewire Software and Global System Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $812.61 million 6.92 -$180.43 million ($1.87) -36.91 Global System Dynamics N/A N/A -$790,000.00 N/A N/A

Global System Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guidewire Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Guidewire Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Global System Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats Global System Dynamics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub, that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product; The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Global System Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Global System Dynamics, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry. The company was formerly known as Gladstone Acquisition Corporation. Global System Dynamics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.