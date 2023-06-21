Head-To-Head Contrast: Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) vs. Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) and Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Matson and Amsc Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson 19.54% 33.72% 17.67% Amsc Asa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Matson and Amsc Asa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson 0 3 0 0 2.00 Amsc Asa 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Matson presently has a consensus price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Matson’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than Amsc Asa.

This table compares Matson and Amsc Asa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson $4.34 billion 0.61 $1.06 billion $19.42 3.81 Amsc Asa N/A N/A N/A C$0.46 7.78

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Amsc Asa. Matson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amsc Asa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Matson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amsc Asa shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matson beats Amsc Asa on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, the company offers vessel management and container transshipment services. Its Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. The company serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Amsc Asa

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022. AMSC ASA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

