Head-To-Head Review: GAM (GMHLY) vs. The Competition

GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Rating) is one of 1,149 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GAM to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GAM and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GAM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GAM Competitors
|1041
|4417
|5725
|81
|2.43
As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 86.37%. Given GAM’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares GAM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAM
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GAM Competitors
|374.85%
|7.95%
|5.16%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GAM and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAM
|N/A
|N/A
|0.29
|GAM Competitors
|$434.81 million
|$3.18 million
|5.47
GAM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GAM. GAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
GAM competitors beat GAM on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
GAM Company Profile
GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. GAM Holding AG is based in Zurich, Switzerland with an additional office in Geneva, Switzerland and London, United Kingdom.
