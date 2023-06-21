Hedron Self Reported Market Cap Tops $16.01 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Hedron has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $49,852.17 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedron has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedron token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Hedron Token Profile
Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hedron Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
