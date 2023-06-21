Henderson Opportunities Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50 (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Henderson Opportunities Trust stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 945 ($12.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,024.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,076.91. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 931.07 ($11.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,270 ($16.25). The stock has a market cap of £74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Opportunities Trust
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.