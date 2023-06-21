Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 117,174 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $6,271,596.66.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.60. The company had a trading volume of 276,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

