HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Trading Up 1.6%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 27,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 28,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,402 megawatts.

