HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,923,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 1.0 %

HP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 2,416,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,763,142. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.