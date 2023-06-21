ICON (ICX) Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $202.19 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,778,324 coins and its circulating supply is 959,778,496 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

