IGM Financial Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4127 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM Financial stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGIFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Featured Stories

