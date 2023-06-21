Inchcape’s (INCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.88) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.51) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.66).

Shares of LON:INCH traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 768.72 ($9.84). 632,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,311. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,423.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 832.17. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 666.50 ($8.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 15,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £108,600 ($138,963.53). 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

