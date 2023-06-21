India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.00

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.78), with a volume of 75637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get India Capital Growth Fund alerts:

India Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.80. The company has a market cap of £134.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,430.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

About India Capital Growth Fund

In other news, insider Nick Timberlake bought 20,000 shares of India Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($30,454.25). Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.