India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.00

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.78), with a volume of 75637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.76).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a report on Monday, March 6th.
India Capital Growth Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.80. The company has a market cap of £134.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,430.50 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Activity
About India Capital Growth Fund
India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.
See Also
