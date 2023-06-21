Insider Buying: Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Acquires 54,539 Shares of Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Wilks acquired 54,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $42,540.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 408,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Matthew Wilks purchased 129,093 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,983.47.

On Monday, June 12th, Matthew Wilks acquired 81,345 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $61,822.20.

On Friday, June 9th, Matthew Wilks bought 43,057 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $31,862.18.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

FTK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 319,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,899. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 119.61%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

See Also

