Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,750.00.
Shares of NEO traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.20.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$187.77 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.2343362 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
