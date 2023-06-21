Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$42,750.00.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of NEO traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.20.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$187.77 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.2343362 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.