Insider Buying: PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Buys 85 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Myers bought 85 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($191.43).

Jonathan Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Jonathan Myers acquired 75 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($190.02).

PZ Cussons Price Performance

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 176.86 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The company has a market capitalization of £758.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22. PZ Cussons plc has a twelve month low of GBX 163.40 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 223 ($2.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZ Cussons Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 208 ($2.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.33) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.25 ($3.24).

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

