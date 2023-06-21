Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 12,858 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.35.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.