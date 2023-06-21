Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CFO Sells 11,597 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BASE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 445,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $688.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,053 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its stake in Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

