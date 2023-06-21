Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Sells 4,528 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Enovix Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 5,599,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enovix by 1,985.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 1,469,221 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Enovix by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after buying an additional 1,187,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

