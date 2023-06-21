Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Sells 4,528 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 5,599,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
