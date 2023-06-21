Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells 29,791 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 29,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $241,009.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,768,938.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FIGS Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE FIGS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 5,407,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,580. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
