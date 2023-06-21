Insider Selling: Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Senior Officer Sells 32,700 Shares of Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total transaction of C$798,563.43.

Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIL shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Filo Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

