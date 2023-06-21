Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

Palomar Stock Down 3.3 %

Palomar stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 205,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,976. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.