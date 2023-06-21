Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells 30,284 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,115,882.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Thursday, March 30th, Hardeep Gulati sold 40,093 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $777,002.34.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 308,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,242. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PowerSchool by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 228,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $1,501,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PowerSchool by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 265,988 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth about $5,948,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after acquiring an additional 877,727 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWSC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.