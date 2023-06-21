Insider Selling: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) CEO Sells 22,920 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $13,522.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,242.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RWLK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 66,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,927. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

