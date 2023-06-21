InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSPR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.73 on Friday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

