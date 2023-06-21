InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSPR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
InspireMD Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.73 on Friday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
InspireMD Company Profile
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.