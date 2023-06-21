Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $40.99. Approximately 185,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,086,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
