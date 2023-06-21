Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $40.99. Approximately 185,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,086,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

