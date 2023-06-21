International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IFF opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $108,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,349,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,500,000 after acquiring an additional 655,632 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

