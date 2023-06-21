Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $150.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.41. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.