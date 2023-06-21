Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Invesque Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$43.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

