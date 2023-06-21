Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Warehouse REIT (WHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Warehouse REIT (LON: WHR):

6/14/2023 – Warehouse REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/6/2023 – Warehouse REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

6/6/2023 – Warehouse REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/6/2023 – Warehouse REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.60) price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

WHR stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 82.30 ($1.05). 845,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. Warehouse REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.60 ($2.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Warehouse REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

