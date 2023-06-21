IP Group (IPZYF) & The Competition Head to Head Survey

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) is one of 1,154 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IP Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of IP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IP Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A IP Group Competitors 371.84% 8.05% 5.23%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A 3.54 IP Group Competitors $436.39 million $4.10 million 5.16

This table compares IP Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IP Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IP Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IP Group Competitors 1055 4523 5850 81 2.43

IP Group presently has a consensus price target of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17,800.40%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 85.31%. Given IP Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IP Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

IP Group competitors beat IP Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

