iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 197,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 441,172 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $51.50.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

