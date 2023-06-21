iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 277,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 90,864 shares.The stock last traded at $52.66 and had previously closed at $52.55.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 99,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.