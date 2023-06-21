iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Greenfield Savings Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.40. The company had a trading volume of 241,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.63 and its 200 day moving average is $250.32. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

