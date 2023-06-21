iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lessened by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.0% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.88. 551,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,772. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

