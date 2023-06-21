iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 257,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.