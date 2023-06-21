iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.65

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 131740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8,554.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after buying an additional 849,160 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

