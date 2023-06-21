iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,938 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $95.53. The company had a trading volume of 503,563 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

