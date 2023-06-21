iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,431 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,438 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.