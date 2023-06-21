iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,438 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

