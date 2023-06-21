iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s Largest Position

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 21.4% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $271.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

