iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

