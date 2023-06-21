iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 4.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $28,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

