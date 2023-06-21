iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Cut by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

DVY opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.25.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.