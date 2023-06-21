iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stake Lowered by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,041 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after buying an additional 3,182,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,515,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after buying an additional 698,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 607,072 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.58 on Wednesday. 266,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,456. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

