iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Lifted by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 228,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

